Communicable diseases Ebola is spreading again, the virus apparently hid in the body of survivors of the disease for five years

The genome reveals the now-spreading ebolavirus is the cancellation of an epidemic five years ago.

Ebolavirus spreading again in West African Guinea. By early March, this highly dangerous hemorrhagic fever has claimed the lives of nine people. The situation has been declared an epidemic by the Guinean government. The virus has also been detected in the Congo.

The worst Ebola epidemic in history is still in fresh memory. Between 2014 and 2016, the disease killed 11,000 people, mainly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

In the new the epidemic is an exceptional and worrying feature. The virus that is now spreading seems to come directly from the previous epidemic.

That would mean that the virus has been asymptomatic in the body of one or more survivors of a previous epidemic for up to five years and has remained infectious. This has never been observed before.

“The finding is mind-boggling,” says the virologist Angela Rasmussen Sciencejournal.

According to Rasmussen, ebolaviruses have not been thought to be able to persist in the body for long periods of time, unlike, for example, herpes viruses, which can remain permanent companions.

Infection chain has been traced to a 51-year-old nurse who died in late January. He was initially diagnosed with typhoid and malaria.

At the woman’s funeral, several guests fell ill and four subsequently died. Among the sick were a woman’s family members and a natural healer who cared for the woman. In early February, the woman’s husband was diagnosed with an Ebola infection.

It is not known where the woman became infected, but the genome of the virus says that the pathogen has remained virtually unchanged for more than five years.

Virus researchers collected samples from four patients with the disease. According to their preliminary analyzes now the spread of the virus is different of the virus that caused the previous major epidemic for only about a dozen mutations.

According to the researchers, more than a hundred mutations should have accumulated in the genome of the virus at this time if the virus had been transmitted from person to person and transformed along the way in the usual way over the past five years.

It is likely that the virus has survived as a smuggler in the body of one or at most a few people.

Some fruit flies are natural carriers of the ebolavirus, and from time to time the virus jumps on humans.

For example, bats can transmit the virus to game animals such as antelopes, and hunters become infected when skinning carcasses. Then the virus starts spreading from person to person.

It is exceptional that the virus would have persisted in humans for such a long time and a new epidemic would start directly from human-to-human infections. Only one case is known, where the virus has persisted in the semen of a man who survived the disease for 500 days and passed on during sexual intercourse.

Necessarily the virus has not been hidden in the body of one and the same person for more than five years. The virus has been able to spread unnoticed between a few people over the years. Such a chain of infection is outlined by a virologist specializing in Ebola Dan Bausch In the journal Science.

“For example, in 2014, a person with the disease may have infected his wife a couple of years later, which in turn has infected another man, and this has again carried the virus for a couple of years,” Bausch says.

Eventually one of the infected has gone to the nurse’s office and infected this. The now-deceased caregiver is not known to have contracted Ebola during the previous epidemic, so the virus in his body hasn’t rattled all this time.

“Underlying this is some strange mechanism we haven’t seen before. We’ll probably solve the mystery, but right now we don’t know much, ”says virologist Rasmussen.

In February NatureThe study, published in the journal, provides additional support for the possibility that the virus could lurk in the body asymptomatic for very long periods of time.

Molecular virologist Georgios Pollakis and colleagues found virus-related immune proteins in the blood of those affected for months after they had already recovered.

The research team found no indication that the virus had increased during this time, but sensitization of the immune system indicates that the virus was still lurking in their bodies.

“This was pretty surprising,” says Pollakis, who works at the University of Liverpool ScienceNews on the news site.

Ebolavirus is now a vaccine and is now being distributed in Guinea. The goal is to vaccinate all individuals who have been in contact with those affected. The first vaccines has been given to health care workers.