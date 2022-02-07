Guasave, Sinaloa.- At the request of a group of municipal police of Guasave seeking their driver’s license early retirementthey finally managed to meet with the secretary of the City Council, and he promised to deliver said trades next February 14, but only to the agents who requested it.

The adviser of the group of agents stressed that by right they are entitled to a hasty retirement, since many of the elements have health problems that prevent them from continuing to work for long hours.

Answer

After the guardians of order requested their pre-retirement for more than a year, they were already received by Adán Camacho Gámez, and after the meeting, the official promised to deliver said official letters within a period of no more than 10 days.

Lamberto Alcántar Sandoval revealed that early retirement licenses mainly have to be authorized by Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero.

He mentioned that so far they have only promised to deliver seven prior withdrawal licenses, which are for the agents who were present at the talk, because the 40 they are dealing with cannot be granted, since it will have to be done gradually and according to the law, this with the purpose of having an order.

Requirement

He explained that each agent who requested this procedure was in person and with a file of their medical exams, which confirm the state of health of the officers, who already have more than 23, 24 and up to 28 years working.

He indicated that many of them are no longer fit to work, since their health problems prevent them from working long hours.

Read more: Price of flowers will have an increase for February 14 in Guasave

Alcántar Sandoval emphasized that in the case of the agent who is bedridden, since he suffers from renal insufficiency and problems walking, he asks that this case also be attended to and that he be granted a license for his early retirement.