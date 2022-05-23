Sinaloa.- The commune will invest 380 million pesos to improve the roadsinformed the director of Public Works of Mazatlán, Luis Gerardo Núñez Gutiérrez, in a meeting with the construction sector.

The works

The municipal official explained that contemplate carrying out 288 works with a budget of 380 million pesos per year for exercising in new roads, paving, educational infrastructure, where damage generated in the span of the pandemic is finally being repaired, both electrically and in structures. In addition to perimeter works, 15 recreational works and 86 hydraulic and sanitary infrastructure that correspond to Jumapam.

The construction businessmen proposed to the director of Public Works, Luis Gerardo Núñez Gutiérrez, overpasses, aligned traffic lights and intersections in the city due to overflowing vehicular traffic, in addition to promoting road culture.

Proposals

The president of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), Sinaloa Sur Delegation, Guillermo Trewartha Domínguez, cited 11 critical points in what it is almost impossible to circulate. Businessmen affiliated with the Chamber prepared a list of roads that need to be intervened by the authorities.

Among these are Rafael Buelna Avenue at the intersection with Mexico 15 International Highway and Arnaldo Rigodanza Avenue; avenues Mexican Army and Insurgentes; Insurgentes and Juan Pablo II avenues; International Highway Mexico 15 at the intersection with Santa Rosa Avenue and Revolution Avenue; Óscar Pérez Escobosa Avenue with International Highway to the north exit of Mazatlán; the extension of Santa Rosa avenue to the Pradera Dorada section 7 subdivision (heading for the Kraken soccer stadium), among others.

Núñez was invited by the affiliates of the CMIC Sinaloa Sur Delegation to a work meeting to learn about the 2022 Works Program, which the City Council has for Mazatlán.

“Mazatlán has already grown favorably with an exaggerated development of projects for the northern zone and the roads provided by the city need to be increased,” said Luis Gerardo Núñez.

The Data

Projects

The director of Public Works said that it is contemplated to improve Santa Rosa Avenue, with 88 million pesos, and Emilio Barragán Avenue, as well as the Toreo collector, with 90 million.