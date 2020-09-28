In the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the Greens succeeded for the first time in winning several mayor offices. In Bonn, Katja Dörner, Member of the Bundestag, won 56.3 percent against the previous incumbent Ashok-Alexander Sridharan from the CDU, who came in at 43.7 percent. The 44-year-old has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2009 – since 2013 she has been deputy leader of the Greens, with a focus on social issues, children, family and women. Now she is switching to local politics.

Ms. Dörner, green mayors, were the exception in Germany for a long time. You prevailed against the CDU incumbent in the runoff election in Bonn on Sunday, while candidates from the Greens were also successful in other cities such as Aachen and Wuppertal. Are you surprised by this success yourself?

I figured I had good chances in Bonn. I have received very positive feedback on my topics and on myself – and in the last few days there has been a sense of change. But then I was surprised that it was so clear.

What is your impression of what people are expecting from you now?

During the election campaign, I was often told that there was a lack of leadership in the city. People want to know again in which direction the city is developing. They also expect that some projects that were already decided in the Council will finally be tackled. For example, the establishment of an urban development company, which is important in order to create more publicly funded living space in Bonn. That was a topic that the incumbent mayor did not actively address.

Are the local elections also an indication that the Greens are the new big city party?

Above all, the elections have shown that the issues for which we Greens stand have reached the broad spectrum of society. Fighting the climate crisis, which has to be socially just, the transport turnaround – these were all topics that interested many people.

What are your specific plans now?

In transport policy, we have to rethink, away from the car to other modes of transport that do not pollute the climate and do not cause traffic jams. I’m going to have three wide, protected bike lanes set up immediately. We haven’t really got that kind of thing in Bonn yet, we’re totally behind. I am also planning a photovoltaic offensive. And: I want to make a pact against child poverty with the social authorities as soon as possible.

What will change for the federal party if there are more green mayors?

Communal experiences are very important to the party. I want everything we decide at federal level to work locally.

You could also have speculated on becoming a minister or state secretary in the government after the federal election in 2021. Why did you choose local politics?

Because local politics affects people very directly. Of course, setting the course in the federal government is important. But whether the traffic turnaround succeeds will ultimately be decided on site.

In the SPD there is frustration with the Green successes and the fact that the Greens, for example in Dortmund, made an election recommendation for the CDU candidate and not for the SPD applicant. Can you understand that?

I was supported by the SPD and the left in Bonn and I will handle this trust in advance very carefully. Otherwise, with the Greens, the individual local associations decide who to support. We are an independent party and not an appendage. We have been advocating this course for a long time. In this respect, I cannot understand the SPD’s frustration.