The Spanish mountaineer Sergi Mingote died this Saturday during his expedition in the mountain K2 (8,611 meters) after suffering an accident in Pakistan. Mingote descended after having reached the summit of the mountain that is part of the Himalayan system.

The 50-year-old Spaniard died after suffering a fall while descending to the base camp, the spokesman for the Pakistan Mountaineering Club, Karrar Haidri, told EFE news agency, who had previously reported the accident in which, he said, Mingote broke both legs.

The mountaineer’s death was also confirmed by Chhang Dawa, leader of the winter expedition to K2, who managed to top the second highest mountain in the world this Saturday for the first time. “Unfortunately we have lost Sergi. The best climber and a great friend, ”he wrote on Facebook.

Mingote arrived in Pakistan in December to try to climb in winter K2, the only one of the 14 eight thousand that had not been surpassed in winterHe, something considered the last great challenge of mountaineering.

The Spaniard climbed without oxygen in K2 in the summer of 2018, a difficult experience that marked a turning point in his career. “Climbing K2 in winter is the last great challenge for mountaineering. Many think it is impossible,” he said in an interview with Efe before starting the challenge.

Elite mountaineer and ultra-endurance athlete has climbed 10 eight thousand, including a double ascent of Everest on both sides.

He reached the “Roofs” of the 5 continents and added more than 20 ascents to mountains higher than 6000 meters. In addition, he completed the crossings to the Gobi Deserts, in Mongolia, and Djanet in the Sahara, he crossed the Strait of Gibraltar by swimming and completed the crossing of the South Patagonian Ice, among other achievements.

K2, also known as Chogori / Qogir, Ketu / Kechu and Mount Godwin-Austen, is located in the Karakorum mountain range, in the Himalayan system. It measures 8,611 meters high, the second highest mountain on Earth, after Mount Everest, and is considered the most complex ascent summit (along with Annapurna).

The pain of President Pedro Sánchez

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, lamented the death of Sergi Mingote and said of the Spanish mountaineer that “he wanted to continue making history.”

“Sergi Mingote’s sad death in K2. I wanted to continue making history by being part of the first expedition to crown this mountain in the middle of winter and a tragic accident has ended his life. A huge hug for the loved ones of this great athlete”, President Sánchez wrote on Twitter.

Sad death of Sergi Mingote at K2. He wanted to continue making history by being part of the first expedition to crown this mountain in the middle of winter and a tragic accident has ended his life. A big hug for the loved ones of this great athlete. pic.twitter.com/UJKccWphG2 – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 16, 2021

The Spanish Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, also declared himself “shocked” by the death of Mingote, whom he considered a “personal friend.”

“Dismayed by the news of the accident that has ended the life of a magnificent sportsman, former socialist mayor of Parets (Barcelona) and personal friend. A hug and all my love to Sergi Mingote’s family and friends,” the minister wrote in his twitter account.