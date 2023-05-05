Three people have returned their royal honors in protest after anti-racism activist Mitchell Esajas received a ribbon. Another six others have said they are considering doing the same.

The Chancellery of the Netherlands Orders informs NRC. According to the institution, which advises on the awarding of the ribbons, it is the first time that an award has evoked such reactions.

Esajas was decorated last week for his services to diversity and the fight against discrimination and racism. The anthropologist is one of the initiators of The Black Archives, a cultural-historical archive about the colonial past, slavery and racism, and is involved in the Black Lives Matter protests in the Netherlands. But he is best known as the leader of the Kick Out Zwarte Piet movement.

In addition to positive reactions, this also led to commotion. One of the people who says he wants to return his own award is Winand Schrooten. The Limburger, who himself was awarded in 2003 for his services to sports and culture, would have informed the mayor.



Quote

I find a ribbon for such an incendiary person unacceptable for all who have received a royal decoration in the past. Winand Schrooten

In a letter sent in The Limburger he writes: ‘I don’t want to be associated with activist Mitchell Esajas of Kick Out Zwarte Piet, who was decorated in Amsterdam. Esajas wants to destroy our Dutch traditions. I find a ribbon for such an incendiary person unacceptable and an insult to all who have received a royal decoration in the past.’

PVV leader Geert Wilders also expressed his surprise on Twitter after Esajas was decorated. ‘Good Lord. Zwarte Piet himself deserved it much more!’, he wrote in a message about the appointment as Knight.

Worrying and problematic

Esajas leaves in a comment NRC know that the reactions are yet another proof that the work of him and his organizations such as Kick Out Zwarte Piet are ‘desperately needed’. ‘It is worrying and problematic that people who have committed themselves to society feel that I and others are out to destroy Dutch culture. If people had more historical awareness and knowledge of colonial history, I think they would be more open to other sounds and perspectives.’

