The Italian Alfredo Cospito has been in prison for more than ten years after convictions for two anarchist violent crimes. In 2006, two bombs exploded near a training camp for the carabinieri (marechaussee), miraculously causing no casualties, and in 2012, he injured the director of a nuclear company.

Three months ago Cospito, in his fifties, went on a hunger strike against his prison regime, which was tightened in May last year by the then Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia. Since then, Cospito has been in solitary confinement, just like the toughest mafia bosses and terror leaders. He is the first anarchist in Italy to be detained under this regime.

Cospito has lost a lot of weight and his health is deteriorating rapidly. Leading lawyers and intellectuals in Italy are calling for a softening of his prison regime. Priest Luigi Ciotti, the founder of the well-known anti-mafia organization Libera, among others, calls for leniency so that Cospito survives.

On Monday he was taken from prison in Sardinia to a prison with a specialized infirmary in Milan. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio is under intense pressure to ease Cospito’s regime. Justice was previously in favor of the strict regime because Cospito could be seen as the leader of a subversive organization that gives orders from the cell, can designate targets and can incite violence.

The Italian media describe Cospito as the leader and ideologue of the anarchist movement FAI-FRI, an international organization of anarchists believed to be responsible for at least fifty attacks in Europe since its foundation in 2003. But his lawyer argues that the FAI as an organization has been around for at least 2012 is no longer active, and that Cospito can therefore not be designated as its leader.

Anarchists reject any form of authority and advocate a society that allows for individual self-determination. Some see violent actions as lawful to achieve that goal. In the Roman district of Trastevere, Cospito’s detention regime has led to unrest in the streets these days. And whether he is still a leader or not, his imprisonment also incites anarchists outside Italy to take violent action on his behalf.

In Barcelona on Friday, the window of the Italian consulate shattered and “Freedom for Cospito” was spray-painted on the wall. However, the Italian government finds the arson attacks in Athens and Berlin more alarming. In December, the car of diplomat Susanna Schlein, the first secretary of the Italian embassy, ​​went up in flames in the Greek capital. The same thing happened in Berlin on Saturday night, in the car of Schlein’s colleague Luigi Estero.

The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni previously said that “the state does not make an agreement with those who threaten it”. The detention regime of Alfredo Cospito was on the agenda of the Italian Council of Ministers on Monday evening.