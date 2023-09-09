There is no host city for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 or 2030.

World The future of the Commonwealth Games, one of the biggest sporting events, is at stake.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC said on Friday that the multi-sport event scheduled for 2026 can be moved forward a year to find a new host.

The races have been awarded to Australia’s Victoria, which announced in July that it would abandon them.

British newspaper The Guardian said at the time that the state is not ready to pay seven billion Australian dollars, or almost 4.2 billion euros, for the 12-day games.

So far, no other Australian states have shown their interest in hosting the Games, so the organization of the Games is also at stake in 2027.

Australian swimmers scooped no fewer than five triple wins at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In the photo, the women's 50m freestyle medal trio Meg Harris (silver, left), Emma McKeon (gold, middle) and Shayna Jack (bronze).

None the country is not even interested in hosting the next Games in 2030.

The Canadian province of Alberta withdrew its application last month due to rising costs.

The Commonwealth Games were last held in Britain when Birmingham hosted the multi-sport event in 2022.

Former adviser to Birmingham City Council Max Caller said Thursday on the BBC’s Today program that the Games were a mistake because of their heavy financial burden.

The history of the multi-sport event, held every four years, begins in 1930, when the Games were known as the British Empire Games.

The event has been organized under the name of the Commonwealth Games since 1978.