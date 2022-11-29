Sex toys are also known as marital aids or adult toys- they are aimed at boosting sensuality and pleasure during masturbation or sex. At times sex toys can be used for medical purposes, for instance, in individuals who suffer from sexual dysfunctions. There are different sex toys, and people invest in them for different purposes. Gender-nonconforming individuals often use sex toys to affirm their identity, while others may use them to improve pleasure, try new experiences and control orgasms. Some of the commonly used sex toys include:

Love eggs

These are bullet or egg-shaped vibrators that are used for sexual stimulation. These adult toys send vibrations throughout the pelvic region, which causes stimulation to the clitoral network and thus results in intense orgasms and pleasure. These love eggs are designed in different sizes and colours for total inclusivity and extreme pleasure. They are easy and comfortable to wear- all that is required is for the user to invest in a lubricant. For partners that enjoy domination, this is an ideal toy- one partner could use a remote control and be operated from a different room, which would spice things up. The banana remote control love egg vibrator that costs $ 24 by The Bad Peach is an ideal example; it has various vibration modes that make everything thrilling, comes in different sizes and is rumbly, quiet and wearable.

Penis rings

They are also known as erectile dysfunction rings, constriction rings and cock rings. These are rings worn by men around their scrotums and /or penises to control blood flow by slowing the flow out of the penis. These rings increase sensation, makes erections harder and even last longer. High-quality penis rings are made of soft and flexible materials, which makes moving them around relatively easy. Some penis rings have been customized with vibrators in them to boost the pleasure of the person wearing them as well as that of their partner. However, you should always be cautious about these rings- they should never be worn for more than 30 minutes as they control blood flow. It is always advisable to consult with a doctor before investing in rings for individuals on blood thinning meds or who have bleeding problems.

Anal toys

These are sex toys designed and specifically meant to go into your anus. Dildos with a wide base, plugs, prostate massagers and anal beads are some commonly used anal sex toys. However, since the anus is not naturally lubricated as the vagina, it is always advisable to invest in lube. Caution should be exercised when handling these toys because if a sex toy goes up your butt, it could get stuck, and you would be forced to seek medical help.

Dildos

This is an adult toy that resembles a penis which is used for sexual stimulation. The dildo can go into the vagina, anus or even the mouth, depending on the kind of experience or pleasure the user seeks. Dildos vary in size and shape to accommodate the sexual desires of the different users. Some dildos are slightly curved, which helps to stimulate the prostrate or g-spot. They are made from silicone, plastic, metal, rubber and break-resistant glass.

Vibrators

Some people call these adult toys personal massagers or vibes. These are objects or devices placed on or inside your genitals for stimulation. They work by vibrating and making the nerve endings around these areas more sensitive, thus increasing pleasure. Most people use vibrators when masturbating to increase pleasure, while others use them to control orgasms. Vibrators come in different sizes and shapes and are quite affordable.

Sleeves

These are pocket pussies ad are mostly meant for men and trans men. The user inserts their penis into the soft tube and experiences pleasure due to these devices’ different textures. There are also strokers that individuals use in hormone therapy and in stimulating the clitoris.