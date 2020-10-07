The Central Government is constantly trying to increase employment. In this sequence, the central government has decided to increase the number of public service centers in the country. This decision of the Central Government will provide direct and indirect employment to millions of unemployed youth. About 3 to 4 people work at a public service center. With this, the central government has now decided to increase the income of the operators of the public service center to Rs 11 instead of Rs 4 per transaction. CSC works on PPP model in all states of the country. If you also want to open a public service center, then you will get its license after going through some important procedures. For this you do not need to spend a single penny. You can open public service center in your village or city in this way.

Such facilities are available at the public service center

Through public service centers, the common people get many facilities. From making Aadhaar cards to updating or the transactions from banks or the benefits of various central and state government schemes are also available through public service centers. Along with this, many types of works including PAN card, Aadhar card, Voter card, income certificate, residential, caste certificate, census and economic census are also being done through public service centers.

Many kinds of work are done at public facilities.

What is needed to open a public service center

To open a public service center, you need a room of 100-200 square meters. For this, you must have at least two computers. To run the computer you need power backup, for this you can use electricity or generator. In addition, you must have a printer. Also, internet connection is also mandatory.

Documents required to open CSC

Resident of the place where you are opening public service center is necessary.

You must be over 18 years of age.

Your minimum educational qualification should be Maticulation.

Must run computer.

Must have knowledge of English language.

One has to go through a required process to get CSC.

How to open CSC

For the public service center, first you have to register on the website of the Government of India, www.csc.gov.in. To get the CSC ID, you must first take the TE Certificate. Your Aadhar card should be linked to your mobile number and email id. You must have a canceled check. This cancell check will have to be uploaded while applying CSC. Along with this, there should also be a PAN card. The names in your Aadhar card and PAN card should match each other. If there is a difference between the two, then your CSC will be rejected. You will also have to upload a bank account and its details. With this it is mandatory to upload your location on CSC site. If you need any further help, you can also contact the helpline number 1800 3000 3468. Along with this, you can also contact the NIC (National Informatics Center) of your district to open a public service center.