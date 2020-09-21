Breast cancer also occurs in men – There can be many different reasons for a disease. But some rings are very common, which trigger many dangerous diseases. One such problem in the case of breast cancer is the lack of vitamin D.

This increases the risk – It has been revealed in several different studies that the risk of breast cancer is high when extra fat is deposited in the body. But at the same time it is also a fact that even if there is a lack of vitamin D in the body, the risk of breast cancer increases manifold.

When both problems are together – If a person has a problem of fat and there is a lack of vitamin-D in their body, then the risk of breast cancer for them increases manifold. Breast cancer doctors say that vitamin-D deficiency is a common symptom in people (both women and men) who are suffering from this problem, and most patients have this problem.

Easy way to avoid breast cancer -The easiest way to avoid breast cancer is to not let your body lack nutrients. Be especially cautious about vitamin-D deficiency. Because vitamin-D and vitamin-C are two nutrients that work to maintain the immunity of our body.

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency – In our country, there is more deficiency of vitamin D in women than men. This can also be a reason that this cancer is catching women in large numbers. Due to lack of vitamin-D, there is fatigue all the time, the patient feels stressed. Mental fatigue and head heaviness may occur.

Pain in bones -Which people lack vitamin-D in their body, have problems in their muscles and bone pain. Even a minor injury can cause bone fractures. It takes longer for the injury to heal and for the fracture to heal.

Hormonal problem -The types of problems in the body due to lack of vitamin-D affect the hormonal levels of our body more. People who have low vitamin D in their body have low serotonin hormone. This makes the mood more negative.

Loss of focus – Due to problems like poor mood, fatigue, body pain, a person has problems in focusing on his work. This has a negative effect on their lives.

There was a time when breast cancer was considered a disease of women only. But this is not the case. Like women, men can also fall prey to this disease. The only difference is that the disease is very common in women and less common in men. Know here why women and men fall prey to this disease …