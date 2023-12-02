Common pesticides cause impotence in males. The US study

Men who eat food contaminated with pesticides during adolescence are at serious risk of compromising their fertility





Impotence in males or erectile dysfunction, especially among adolescents, would be caused by the most common pesticides. The Italian Society of Andrology has long explained, for example, that exposure to the herbicide/pesticide Atrazine reduces the concentration of testosterone in male frogs by 10 times, modifying their sexual development.

And it is known that there is research that indicates how it also happens in males of the human racealthough there are studies that claim it is not fully proven.

Now research from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey on 671 American patients, taken as a representative sample of approximately 29 million people, says it explicitly: erectile dysfunction is linked to the use of the most widespread pesticides.

The study, published in Journal of Endocrinological Investigation, saw researchers compare the urinary levels of patients who showed dysfunction with those who did not suffer from it. Of the 671 male patients investigated, approximately 37% suffer from erectile dysfunction. The picture worsens with smoking, aging, diabetes, physical inactivity but it would be exposure to the insecticide chlorpyrifos and other organophosphates that could cause possible significant hormonal imbalances, not associated with age. This is true even though impotence is more likely to appear between the ages of 40 and 70.

A 2015 study by the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University on the inhabitants of the Faroe Islands, an uncontaminated paradise between Iceland and Norway, claims that men who eat food contaminated with pesticides during adolescence are at serious risk of compromising their fertility.

Throughout history, the results of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey have always been used to determine the prevalence of the main diseases and their risk factors.

If on the one hand the use of pesticides is able to increase the efficiency of agriculture, on the other hand there is now scientific evidence that documents a negative role in the development and function of the reproductive system. “The damage is mediated by an inhibition of pituitary function”, writes the official magazine of the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA), “reduced release of gonadotropins, hormones that stimulate testicular function. Studies conducted on exposed animals have found histological damage to the testicular pulp and reduced spermatogenesis, which affects the number of spermatozoa in the seminal fluid. In addition to quantitative damage, pesticides are also responsible for qualitative alterations such as defects in sperm function, alterations of genetic material and cellular oxidation.”

In 2018 the SIA also talks about the difficult scientific framework behind the research. The studies taken into consideration have often focused on cases of extreme exposure, which to date we are not yet able to have certainties and then the effect varies from case to case, with the increase in exposurethe characteristics of the individual (for example “since we are frequently dealing with fat-soluble substances, i.e. easy to accumulate in adipose cells, an obese subject is also more sensitive to the effects”), but the correlation exists, causing the reduction the number and quality of sperm and abnormal sperm development.

In addition, pollutants from pesticides in groundwater, soil, household products and by-products of chemical production are included among a growing list of culprits in developmental abnormalities, such as reduced sperm quality and impotence.

The latest US study, one of the first of its kind, focuses primarily on the biomarker for chlorpyrifos (TCPy) exposure.