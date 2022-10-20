The world of digital trading is more accessible than ever- even for people with no previous investment experience. Lack of training is no longer a reason to hold a person back from going after their financial goals independently- thanks to online broker services such as Common Investments.

Common Investments is a popular trading platform marketed toward inexperienced but passionate investors who want to discover what opportunities lie ahead. It is well-known for its learning programs and efficient modern design.

What makes Common Investments different from other online brokers?

First- how is Common Investments any different from all the other platforms claiming to offer the same thing? To start, Common Investments is an honest and transparent online broker that makes clear the realities of the trading industry and encourages people to study markets closely before making any moves.

Beginner-friendly platforms often oversell how easy trading can be- and don’t effectively inform people of the risks involved. Common Investments takes a refreshing approach and explains how to make the most of the opportunities in the most responsible and sustainable way.

Pros

Simple display for easy interpretation

User-friendly design

Great customer service

Various investment options available

Flexible payments

Support from professionals

Cons

Mobile app has limited features

Access unavailable in some locations

Sometimes a little bit slow

Trading with Common Investments

Let’s look a little more at how trading through the Common Investments platform works. It is generally pretty straightforward- with a simple interface and intuitive navigations to help users find the tools they need.

Through a series of helpful tools and training opportunities, Common Investments connects people with opportunities that fit their portfolios.

Here is a more in-depth explanation of what is included.

Market Options

FOREX (Foreign Exchange Market- exchanging international currencies)

Stocks and Bonds (Buying and selling company shares and equities)

CFD trading (Contracts for Difference- trading on share values without buying assets)

Cryptocurrency trading (Buying and selling some of the biggest digital currencies)

Reports and Analytics

Common Investments puts a lot of focus on the importance of data reporting and analytics, and the tools it provides help make things more approachable. There are demonstrations for each type of analysis, and the displays themselves are fairly easy to interpret.

Users can pick from pre-set report parameters or make their own to narrow things down to their specific requirements and preferences.

Deposits

The platform supports several currencies and payment options to make trading more convenient and efficient. Before new users can start investing, they need to fund their account using either a bank card (credit or debit- Visa or Mastercard), a bank transfer, or a digital wallet for cryptocurrency.

These are easy to manage and can be made at any time- and the entire amount remains under the control of the account holder. Payments are accepted in UDS, Euros, Pound Sterling, and several cryptocurrencies. There is no charge, but the minimum requirement is $100.

Common Investments for Beginners

As mentioned, Common Investments is meant for beginners- although experienced traders can also use it to their benefit. Here are some ways it lives up to expectations as a great place for newbies to learn.

Virtual Trading

The built-in virtual trading platform is a perfect risk-free replica of the real thing. It has the same markets, reports, and controls but doesn’t involve any actual money. Users can practice strategies and get to grips with things before going live.

Training Options

Common Investments offers interactive training courses and webinars. People can sign up for these or use the various pre-recorded tutorials and downloadable study materials at their leisure.

Account Managers

Paid subscribers who opt for one of the more comprehensive packages have a dedicated account manager to support them with expert knowledge and guidance throughout their journeys.

Summary

This online broker is more than just a simple trading tool for beginners- it is a well-rounded, sophisticated, and impressive investment platform that people can genuinely learn a lot from.

Visit the official website for information about subscriptions and fees, and learn more about better modern trading with a broker that makes a difference.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.