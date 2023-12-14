The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) explains that those people who wish to enter the territory, whether citizens or foreigners, must comply with the laws regarding the items that are considered prohibited or restricted. And although it may seem hard to believe, This applies to certain vegetables and fruits such as apples..

Regulation of prohibited items is carried out by 40 government agencies, including the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Agriculture. Precisely the latter is what establishes that there are certain foods that, mainly due to their origin, have entry restrictions because they are considered unsafe.

In order to identify and stop the entry of prohibited items and foods, CBP officers are located at the ports of entry into the territory and assume the responsibility of protecting the country from all threats.

According to the regulations, the items that cannot enter the United States are those that would harm the health of the community, public safety, to workers, children, animal and plant life. In addition to, of course, those that can cause harm or have the potential to do so despite appearing quite innocent and that is precisely the case with certain fruits and vegetables such as apples.

What do the regulations say regarding the entry of fruits and vegetables into the United States?

The CBP points out that although it is necessary for people to declare when they are carrying any fruit or vegetable with them, that It does not mean that in all cases these foods will be removed or be subject to additional inspectionsince it depends on several factors.

On its website it mentions that, for example, If an apple is purchased at a foreign airport, just before boarding the flight, and is not consumed once it arrives in the United States, The authorities will have to know where it was obtained, and where it will go. The same happens with Mediterranean tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables.

Fresh foods must always be declared.

The reason for the interior is that both the fresh fruits and vegetables can introduce pests or diseases to plants in the United States. This has been demonstrated in some cases, such as the Mediterranean fly outbreak during the 1980s, which cost the state of California and the Federal Government approximately US$100,000,000 to get rid of this pest, according to the official CBP website.

Although it may seem difficult to believe, the problem originated due to a traveler who brought a contaminated piece of fruit to the United States, so special care is taken with fresh food.

Maybe if it is a simple piece of fruit there won't be a big problem. if entry is prevented, but if you plan to import in large quantities, it is necessary to request a permit from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the Department of Agriculture.

It is important to mention that these types of articles must always be declared to the authorities in the United States ports of entry, Otherwise, you could be subject to a fine of US$300 if it is the first time and if the violation is repeated it increases to US$500.

Finally, it must be mentioned that not In all cases the food will be confiscatedall the agricultural items must be submitted to Customs and Border Protection for inspection so that an agricultural specialist can determine whether or not it is admissible.