The regional government and the municipalities of Lorca and Puerto Lumbreras yesterday showed their unwavering support for the demands of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Transfer (Scrats) against the decision of the Government of Spain to modify the rules of exploitation of the aqueduct . In an act called by the Community of Irrigators of Lorca, the politicians of the PP and the PSOE showed sympathy in supporting the requests of the irrigators to maintain the ‘status quo’ in the Levante landing.

The president of the Lorca irrigators, Juan Marín, assured that “we have to demonstrate total unity” to demand that the Ministry of Ecological Transition “maintain sanity and common sense and that technical criteria prevail” over politicians. Marín assured that in the Guadalentín region the agri-food sector accounts for more than 30% of GDP, which is now threatened by the government’s decision, which could be a “definitive blow” to the local economy.

The president of Scrats, Lucas Jiménez, said that “we are facing a very worrying crossroads”, which may cause a permanent reduction of 39% of the flows that have been received and “there will be years in which there will be no water for irrigation” . This will generate a “black hole through which we do not know what might fall”.

The regional president, Fernando López Miras, said that the Community sees with “concern the change in the roadmap to increase the ecological flows of the Tagus, which will ultimately mean the closure of the Transfer.” According to the chief executive, “flows will be cut in half, in drought years we will not receive water and the price will rise for irrigators and also for families.” Faced with this possibility, the regional government is “beside the farmers in whatever actions they understand that we must do.”

The mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos, opted for “providing security” to the Travase so that irrigators “are not always with this uncertainty.” He considered that it is an “inalienable” infrastructure and said that the “controversy responds more to a territorial than an ideological question.”

The mayor of Puerto Lumbreras, María Ángeles Túnez, said that more than 60% of the workforce in her town is dedicated to the primary sector and showed her full support for irrigators.