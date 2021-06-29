The plenary session yesterday staged the division when facing the approval of the municipal budgets, although there was agreement of the parties on another point: stop the closure of bank branches in the districts.

The coalition that governs the City Council (PSOE-Cs) has decided not to support the initiatives to the Plenary that the PP and IU present and that involve an increase in expenses for the Consistory. It is his response to the “blocking” of the 2021 Budgets by those two formations. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, warned minutes before the start of the June ordinary session, in which the accounts for this year should have been debated yesterday, the processing of which was parked two weeks ago due to the veto of PP and IU to the budget of Limusa cleaning company.

He assured that “if the IU-PP pact has not even allowed us to process the Budgets, we understand that it is an incoherence that there are initiatives of these parties that involve an increase in costs not contemplated” in the accounts extended for 2019. The mayor elaborated on that “we would not be telling the truth to our neighbors” by approving projects that do not have a budget line and that cannot be carried out.

Green light for the expropriation of land for the execution of the high neighborhoods road and section one of the Ronda



He recalled that the government team is preparing a budget modification that will be debated in an extraordinary plenary session in July and that it must contain items that guarantee the municipal contribution necessary to co-finance the projects that are beneficiaries of European funds ‘Next Generation’ for economic recovery.

The plenary session held yesterday approved the expropriations of pending land for the execution of the high neighborhoods road and section one of the Central Round and for the remodeling of the Zarzadilla de Totana road.

The municipal groups approved a joint motion to avoid the closure of bank branches in the districts, since in recent years there has been the closure of more than 50% of these offices in the municipality. The City Council will urge the banking entities to maintain the branches in the councils and will also request the mediation of the regional government.

In addition, PSOE, PP, IU and Cs agreed to hold a job placement course for participants in the Carmen project, a program of the Federation of Women’s Associations aimed at victims of gender violence and women at risk of exclusion. The groups also agreed that the City Council favor the practice of female students in municipal offices or in private entities.

The Plenary approved motions of the PP for the realization of improvements in La Hoya and Tercia and the proposal of Vox for the elaboration of an economic study for the development of the districts. The groups gave the go-ahead to IU’s proposal to expand the music conservatory.