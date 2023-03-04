Scientists reveal evidence of the origin of the flu – a fish that lived 600 million years ago. A team from the University of Sydney scoured a fish genetic database for a flu-related virus, discovering one in the gut of a Siberian sturgeon.

By comparing the genetic sequence of the virus in sturgeon with that of all known influenza viruses, the team found that it closely matches the predicted sequence of the ancestor of these viruses.

O studywhich has yet to be peer-reviewed, states that the influenza virus family that infects humans “first emerged in aquatic animals.”

The team notes that the virus in the sturgeon is not the same form as the original, it’s “what you would expect the true ancestral form to be,” lead author Mary Petrone told New Scientist.

Petrone hypothesized that the flu started at sea due to previous work in 2018 that found hagish may have it.

Hagfish are eel-shaped slime-producing marine animals. Using hagfish flu-like virus, Petrone and her team found that the virus in sturgeons is a 25% match in genetic similarity.

“Understanding the evolution of the flu virus is really important because it can provide new information about its ability to switch between hosts and help in detecting the next virus with pandemic potential,” Patron told New Scientist.

The study comes as the world monitors a strain of bird flu spreading in Cambodia.

The strain in its current form is unlikely to cause a major outbreak. Widespread transmission would require a mutation that would allow it to bind to a receptor found on cells in the nose.

However it was revealed that the virus, H5N1, evolved to infect humans.

Last week, an 11-year-old girl from Prey Veng province became the first H5N1 victim of 2023.

Her father also tested positive for the virus but did not develop symptoms.

The Doctor. Erik Karlsson, who led the team at the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia that decoded the genetic sequence of the girl’s virus, warned that it was different from that taken from birds.

He told Sky News: ‘There are some indications that this virus passed through a human being.

“Whenever these viruses enter a new host, they undergo certain changes that allow them to replicate a little better or potentially attach to cells in our respiratory tract a little better.”

But he added that the virus had not yet fully adapted to humans, saying it was fundamentally “still an avian virus”.