The EU Commission resolutely fends off the criticism of the common vaccination strategy. Solidarity with other EU countries is an important goal.

BRUSSELS taz | It was a hope value for the new year. But now the vaccination campaign against Corona is becoming more and more a bone of contention. On Monday in Brussels, the EU Commission rejected the accusation from Germany that it acted too hesitantly and ordered too few vaccine doses. At the same time, the authority came under pressure from Great Britain: The second vaccine is now being used there.

The new vaccine is a preparation from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The vaccine was injected into the 82-year-old dialysis patient Brian Pinker at Oxford University Hospital. It has not yet been approved in the EU. A permit is no longer to be expected in January, it said in Brussels. So far, there has not even been an official application.

It is the second time that the EU has fallen behind. Great Britain, but also the USA and Canada, were already faster than the Europeans in the approval of the first corona vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer. In countries like Israel, vaccination is also progressing at a faster pace. However, the EU sees no reason to change its strategy – on the contrary.

With almost two billion doses, the world’s largest and most diverse portfolio of vaccines has been secured, said Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides’ spokesman. This would not only provide all 27 EU countries with equal rights. The Commission also advocated fair supply to poorer countries. This strategy is now bearing fruit.

A second vaccine – from the US manufacturer Moderna – should be approved this week. In addition, the EU Commission wants to redeem its option for 100 million additional vaccine doses at Biontech / Pfizer. A large part of it could be in Germany, said an insider. In addition, a new quota is being negotiated – in addition to the 300 million cans previously agreed.

When asked by the taz, the EU Commission did not respond to the criticism of the Biontech boss Ugur Sahin that the process in Europe was not as quick and straightforward as other countries. The question of why the EU did not order more from Biontech from the start also remained open. At the beginning of the negotiations it was completely unclear which company would deliver when, the spokesman emphasized.

There was no pressure

The 27 member states of the EU were involved in the talks but did not exert any pressure, it said. No manufacturer was therefore preferred or even disadvantaged. The ordering strategy wasn’t about shopping as cheaply as possible. Rather, production capacities, logistics and innovation were also taken into account.

However, the order did not go as smoothly as Brussels claims. First, a purchasing alliance of four countries was formed, including Germany. However, it was apparently thwarted by Chancellor Angela Merkel and Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen. The two German CDU politicians succeeded in ensuring that the EU appears united in the negotiations.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert defended the approach. The federal government is behind this “fundamental decision,” said Seibert on Monday in Berlin. “We are convinced that this was and is the right way.” However, it took the EU Commission longer than others to place their order with Biontech and Pfizer – in the end, Berlin had to help.

In addition, the details of the negotiations were kept secret, even the European Parliament was left out. This is now revenge, say the MPs. “A lack of transparency automatically leads to trouble,” tweeted the Green MEP Daniel Freund. Katarina Barley made a similar statement. “General criticism of the EU is inappropriate,” wrote the SPD MP. But parliamentary control is also necessary with the vaccine.