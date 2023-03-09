President of Uruguay said that the idea is “impossible”; measure was proposed by Lula and Fernández, President of Argentina

The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Poustated that the creation of a common currency among Mercosur countries is “crazy”. The statement was given in an interview with the Argentine newspaper La Nación on Wednesday (8.Mar.2023).

When asked about the matter, the Uruguayan leader replied: “The idea of ​​a common currency is not possible. It’s crazy. We could end up having, in the Central Banks, a floating band, imagine how far away we are. We would be reassured if we could say [que] these are the floors and ceilings of our currencies. [Eu] I would sleep more peacefully.”

Floating bands, or floating exchange rates, are a type of exchange rate system in which the Central Bank of a given country establishes a minimum and maximum fluctuation rate for a currency. In the case of foreign currencies, the floating exchange rate varies according to the market and central banks do not interfere with the value.

In January, the Argentine newspaper Profile published a joint letter from the presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Alberto Fernández, who mentioned a possible common currency among Mercosur countries.

In the letter, they say they agreed to move forward in discussions for the creation of a common currency. The measure, according to the leaders, could lower operating costs and reduce dependence on the dollar for exports.

“We decided to advance discussions on a common South American currency that can be used for both financial and commercial flows, reducing operating costs and our external vulnerability”, says an excerpt from the text.

Then the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadstated that the negotiations were not aimed at a “single currency” between Brazil and Argentina, but a “means” of common payment between the 2 countries.

The possible common currency between Brazil and Argentina would be a virtual currency and used, if it is created, exclusively in commercial and financial operations between the 2 countries. This means that there is no question of eliminating the Brazilian real or the Argentine peso. These two currencies would continue to exist.

TAX CUT IN URUGUAY

Regarding the tax cuts carried out by his government, Lacalle Pou explained on Wednesday (8.mar) that he prefers “more money in the pockets of the people than the state”. He also stated that the measure should generate a “virtuous effect” in the Uruguayan economy.

“What [as pessoas] will do is distribute, spend in the neighborhood. This generates an economic effect, not only in that person’s pocket, but in stores and places where that person usually has their household finances.”, said the Uruguayan president.

On March 2, Lacalle Pou reduced IRPF (Individual Income Tax) and IASS (Social Security Presence Tax). With this, employees who receive up to 60,500 pesos (about R$7,890 at current exchange rates) will have their discount rate increased from 10% to 14%. Credit for property rentals also increased from 6% to 8%.

According to the president, 75% of taxpayers will benefit from tax cuts and 14% of workers will stop paying them. The tax exemption will represent less than US$ 150 million collected from Uruguay’s public coffers.