Minister of Finance accompanies Lula on a trip to Argentina and Uruguay in the next 3 days

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Sunday (22.jan.2023) that the discussion around a common currency between Brazil and Argentina for trade relations goes through “overcoming difficulty” of Argentines with imports of Brazilian products.

“The problem is exactly the currency. We are racking our brains to find a solution. Something in common, something that allows us to increase trade because Argentina is one of the countries that buy manufactured goods from Brazil and our exports to Brazil are falling. It goes by dribbling their difficulty. We are thinking about several possibilities.”he stated.

Haddad arrived in Buenos Aires around 9:30 pm this Sunday. He flew from Brasilia to the Argentine capital with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The minister will accompany Lula to meetings with the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and businessmen. He will also participate as a member of the Brazilian delegation to the 7th summit of CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States).

Lula and Fernández released a joint letter on Saturday night (21.jan.2023) praising the diplomatic and commercial relationship between the two countries. The publication was made by the Argentine newspaper Profile.

The creation of a common currency for countries in South America was mentioned by the presidents. In the letter, they say they agreed to move forward in discussions for a solution. The measure, according to the leaders, could lower operating costs and reduce dependence on the dollar.

The common currency, however, would only be used for use in commercial and financial transactions between the 2 countries, and would not have current circulation between Brazilians and Argentines.

Haddad said he will not meet directly with the Argentine Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, but stated that the issue will be addressed during the visit of the Brazilian delegation to the neighboring country.

Asked whether he would talk to journalists in the coming days about the matter, the Minister of Finance replied that he would. “Even because they are saying that the real will end”said.