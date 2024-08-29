Ciudad Juarez.– More common crimes were committed in July 2024 compared to the previous month, reaching a 9.9 percent increase and a rate of 188.5 crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, above the 133.4 recorded nationwide.

Even compared to July 2023, the percentage variation is greater, at 11.6, after a year in which crimes of domestic violence, damage to property and fraud continue to be the most prevalent.

The most recent figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System show that 7,533 crimes were committed throughout the state in July, compared to 6,857 in June.

In fact, that month became the one with the highest incidence of crime recorded in all of 2024 and in the last 10 years, since 2015 when the measurement of crimes began with the new methodology implemented by the Secretariat in coordination with the states of the Republic.

In total, in 2024, 46,929 crimes have been committed and reported to the State Attorney General’s Office, of which 8,478 have been domestic violence, 5,689 damage, and 3,816 fraud. These are followed by drug dealing, “other robberies” and malicious injuries, in addition to threats, theft of motor vehicles (motorcycles or cars) and the second most common crime against the family in Chihuahua: failure to comply with family assistance obligations.

The increase was significant between June and July for all these crimes: 1,412 people reported acts of domestic violence in July, 892 property damage (61 more investigation files than the previous month), 526 fraud (34 more), and drug dealing, which registered 418 open cases in June, shot up to 559 in July.

Seventh place nationally

With 7,533 registered crimes, Chihuahua is the seventh state in the Mexican Republic with the highest incidence, although, yes, far from the State and Mexico City, which had 30,969 and 19,028 respectively.

