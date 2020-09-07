The common cold and cold has started scaring us these days. Even after a sneeze, it seems as if we are not in the grip of flu. But you will get some relief knowing that if you are getting normal cold this season then there is no need to panic. Just need to take care of yourself. Actually, it can be helpful in protecting against common cold corona …

The same thing has been coming out for a long time that we should protect ourselves from common cold. Because in such a situation, the possibility of catching Kovid-19 increases. Because during this time the immunity of our body decreases, due to which the virus easily dominates our body.

Whereas, in a recent research, health experts have ruled out the possibility that the risk of Kovid-19 increases significantly if normal cold occurs! In this regard, these researchers have put forward the scientific view that corona viruses are already present in our body. Problems like cold and flu occurring in the changing season are caused by the corona virus itself.

Common cold and corona virus infection

But Kovid-19 is an upgrade version of this corona virus. That is, a new form of corona prepared from mutations in the corona virus after mutations (biological changes). But the basis of Kovid-19 is the corona virus itself. Therefore, when a person has a common cold and cold, then antibodies against the corona virus start to form in his body.

– In this situation the person is not prone to the possibility of infection of Kovid-19 but increases the chances of protection from this virus. Because antibodies are already present in the body against the corona.

This is how you understand the whole process

-The strain of Kovid-19 is made by the common cold-cold corona virus. Following the change in this corona virus, some new things are being seen, such as the spikes of Kovid-19. That is, sticks like thorns, from which the corona grabs the cells of our body.

Kovid-19 and Common Cold-Colds

-These spikes are made up of a certain type of protein, which is difficult for our body’s antibodies to identify and Kovid-19 is making our body sick. While the rest and surface of the corona virus that spreads Kovid-19 are composed of the same proteins as the common cold-causing corona virus.

-This is why when a person suffers from a cold, then his body already has antibodies to kill those protein cells of the corona virus. These antibodies work to weaken the virus when it is exposed to the Kovid-19 virus. Due to this, Kovid-19 does not cause as much harm to the body as it can. In this way, the common cold and cold should not be a reason for fear at this time. Just take care of our health.

Who did the research?

The research is published in the journal Signs on 4 August. Leading this research is Daniela Viscoff, assistant professor for immunology at La Jolla Institute, California. Professor Daniela has also been an assistant-lead author in that particular research, which has revealed how our body T-cells work against common cold.

