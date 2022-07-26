London. The recent rise in cases of acute hepatitis among children is likely linked to a common childhood virus, two independent studies by British researchers suggest.

Several countries began reporting cases of severe liver inflammation, or hepatitis of unknown origin, in children in April.

At least 1,100 cases have now been detected in 35 countries, according to the World Health Organization. In all, 46 children have required a liver transplant and 22 have died.

At first, experts suggested that adenovirus – a virus that causes the common cold – might be linked to the outbreak.

Adeno-associated 2

Studies led by the University of Glasgow and London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital have suggested that another common virus, adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2), was present in most cases, and is likely to be related to the rare ones, although serious, hepatic complications.

The researchers said it was unclear whether the AAV2 found in the children’s samples was an indicator of previous adenovirus infection or a cause in and of itself. Until now it has not been known to cause disease and cannot reproduce without a “helper” such as adenovirus.

The authors stated that coinfection with AAV2 and adenovirus, or less frequently with the herpes virus HHV6, was a plausible explanation for cases of hepatitis of unknown origin among children, and that further investigation was needed.

AAV2 was present in 96 percent of cases in both studies, which together included 37 in the UK, as well as control groups.

The Scottish researchers also found differences in the human leukocyte antigen gene in children who became severely ill.

Although the reasons for the timing of the outbreak remain unclear, both teams suggested that a spike in adenovirus cases after coronavirus lockdowns were lifted could be a factor.

Both studies also concluded that covid-19 was highly unlikely to be linked, as the increase in cases did not follow coronavirus spikes, no evidence of Sars-CoV-2 was found in the liver, and a similar proportion of children had as many antibodies as the general population.