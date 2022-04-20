On Ebay it was put on theauction a prototype functioning of the mythological Commodore 65, a system designed to succeed the Commodore 64, but never arrived on the market. Currently the offers have exceeded 25,000 euros (25,615 at the time of writing this news), although there are four days left, a sign of the great interest of collectors for this machine.

Commodore 65 prototype auction on Ebay

The Commodore 65 of the auction

According to what is visible in the images and in the video of the auction, the prototype has been kept in excellent condition and is in perfect working order.

The Commodore 65, also known as C64DX, was created by Fred Bowen between 1990 and 1991, thought to position itself between the Commodore 64, with which it had full compatibility, and the Amiga, of which it had some features. He did nothing and died with Commodore.

As already mentioned, the small number of Commodore 65 units produced has made it a much desired object on the collecting scene, as evidenced by the current auction, which will yield a lot of money to the lucky owner.