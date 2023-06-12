Estadão Contenti

06/12/2023 – 11:39 am

Despite the bullish indication in the futures market, the Bovespa Index starts the week registering instability, with alternating signals. This behavior is mainly caused by the actions of the commodities sector, which retreat following the oscillations of raw materials abroad.

The most traded iron ore futures contract, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange, closed down 1.81%, quoted at US$ 110.03 per tonne. The July contract traded on the Singapore Exchange fell 2.97% to trade at $109.25 a tonne.

In this environment, the shares of Vale and other companies linked to steel and mining have a general decline. In an environment of fears about the demand for commodities, oil prices also retreat today, which brings volatility to Petrobras shares.

At 10:54 am, the Ibovespa had 117,037.19 points, practically stable (+0.02%). If it achieves another high in today’s trading session, the Ibovespa will have its seventh consecutive increase.

At the same time mentioned, Vale ON retreated 1.70% and Petrobras PN rose 0.40%. Abroad, the New York stock exchanges operated on the rise and the European ones maintained a positive sign, awaiting the monetary policy decisions of the Federal Reserve (Wednesday) and the European Central Bank (Thursday).























