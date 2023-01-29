Professor of the Department of Commodity Science and Commodity Expertise of the Russian University of Economics. G.V. Plekhanova Tatyana Chalykh told what everyday goods should be bought new and after what period they should be replaced. The fact that the expiration date exists not only for food and cosmetics, she shared with the agency “Prime” 28 January.

“There are groups of goods that indicate that the expiration date is not limited. This means that the product is stable in properties and can be used for its intended purpose, for example, some types of washing powders,” said Chakhlykh.

She said that plastic products, such as car seats, age over time with active use. This is due to impacts or prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, as well as too low or vice versa high temperatures adversely affect the condition of the goods.

“Toothbrushes, combs, sponges, powder brushes also age. Like personal hygiene items, they should be replaced with new ones. The service life of brushes on the advice of dentists ranges from several months to a year,” the expert noted.

Chalykh advised me to replace wooden kitchen utensils with a new one as soon as it has a persistent smell. The non-stick pan should be discarded when the polymer coating comes off. Electrical appliances must be replaced immediately if they become defective, as this makes them unsafe to use.

The professor added that when it comes to recycling, you can resort to recycling in the form of secondary raw materials, or give a second life to those things that are still suitable for exchange.

On January 16, it became known that retail chains are launching a new technology that will automatically check the expiration dates of labeled goods at the checkout. It will allow you to block expired goods at the scanning stage, people will not be able to buy it.