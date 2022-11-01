Tesla put it in his sights Glencore. We are talking about a real Swiss mining giant, which in all last year recorded over 203 billion dollars in turnover, and which has always been involved in the extraction and trading of minerals such as cobalt, nickel, copper and lithium, all fundamental in electric cars. The automaker led by Elon Musk is aware of the importance of the mining sector within the electrification process of mobility, which is why it would be ready to acquire between 10 and 20% of the shares of the Swiss company.

Today’s edition of Il Corriere della Sera highlights how, after an initial meeting that took place last year, the negotiations between the parties would continue last March, with the visit of Glencore’s CEO, Gary Nagle, to the Tesla headquarters in California. . Now the company led by Elon Musk is preparing to take the big step: acquire up to one fifth of the participation in the Swiss giant, with which it has already reached an agreement two years ago to supply its plants in Shanghai and Berlin with cobalt. As for other raw materials, Tesla has reached an agreement with the Brazilian group Vale for the supply of nickel, while for lithium hydroxide it is pursuing the construction of a refinery on the gulf coast of Texas.

“The growth of the e-mobility market and the difficulty in finding raw materials are driving more and more car manufacturers to tighten agreements with the mining industry: Ford has agreed to supply lithium with Australian Liontown Resources; BMW and General Motors have an understanding with Glencore itself – explains the newspaper – However, large groups until now have preferred to avoid direct interests in mining companies, which is why with the entry into Glencore, Tesla could tear the veil and provide concrete answers on the level of sustainability of the production of electric vehicles “.