The background is the Commission's decision to release frozen EU funds for Hungary. There are concerns about the rule of law in the country.

Strasbourg – The Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament has voted by a large majority in favor of a lawsuit against the European Commission over the controversial release of EU funding for Hungary. According to the German Press Agency, 16 members voted for the lawsuit. One member voted against and there were no abstentions.

According to parliamentary circles, following the committee's clear decision, it is now certain that Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola will instruct the parliament's legal service to file the lawsuit. According to current plans, she will inform the Conference of Presidents about the recommendation of the Legal Affairs Committee on Thursday. In addition to Metsola, the chairmen of the parliamentary groups sit there. The conference is responsible for relations with the other EU institutions.

Ongoing criticism of Hungary's rule of law

The background to the lawsuit plans is the EU Commission's decision to release around ten billion euros in frozen EU funds for the country, despite ongoing criticism of the rule of law in Hungary. The Brussels authorities justified the step at the end of last year by saying that Budapest had met the necessary requirements. The EU had previously blocked the funds because of concerns that too little was being done to combat corruption and protect the rule of law under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In January, Parliament announced that the Legal Affairs Committee and the Legal Service would examine a possible lawsuit over the controversial release. If there is evidence of violations of EU law, the case should be brought before the European Court of Justice.

The parliamentary committee's decision was preceded by a legal opinion on the chances of a possible lawsuit. This initially did not produce a clear result. The report is available to the German Press Agency. dpa