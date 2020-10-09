The international organization, the Committee to Protect Journalists, which is based in New York, demands that Armenia and Azerbaijan ensure the safety of journalists in connection with the injury of reporters from Russia. This is stated in statement organizations dated October 8.

“The authorities in Armenia and Azerbaijan should ensure the safety of journalists covering the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow them to freely carry out reporting activities,” the organization said in a statement.

In addition, the committee criticized the Armenian authorities, which revoked the accreditation of journalist Ilya Azar. According to them, Azar in his report quoted critical statements against the Armenian authorities.

Earlier on October 8, the Izvestia correspondent reported that at the time of the shelling in the Cathedral of Holy Christ the All-Savior Kazanchetsots in the city of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh there were Russian journalists. As a result, Levon Arzanov, a special correspondent for the information portal “Officers of Russia,” and blogger Yuri Kotenok were wounded. According to the ombudsman of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Artak Beglaryan, one more person was injured.

The second blow to the church in a day was struck earlier on October 8. It was reported that the bomb was dropped by a drone. The first strike occurred earlier in the day. The Armenian Defense Ministry said that the rocket damaged the dome of the temple. Nobody was hurt during the first attack.

They said in Baku that they fired only at military targets and “do not target historical, cultural monuments, especially religious ones.”

The aggravation of the conflict in Karabakh took place on September 27. Azerbaijan and Armenia, which dispute the ownership of the region, blamed each other for the escalation of the conflict.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts.