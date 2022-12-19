The United States Congress committee, which investigates the invasion of the Capitol that took place in 2021, recommended this Monday (Dec. 19, 2022) the opening of a criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

According to the deputies that make up the committee, Trump would have encouraged the invasion and must answer for inciting insurrection, conspiring to defraud the government and obstructing an act of Congress.

The committee’s report will be forwarded to the US Department of Justice for review. The agency is under no obligation to file a lawsuit against Trump.

This was the first time that the US Congress has asked for the opening of a criminal case against a former US president.

Since it was installed, the committee has heard more than 1,000 people, gathered more than 1 million documents and issued more than 100 subpoenas.

REMEMBER THE CAPITOL INVASION

US Congressmen gathered on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 to certify US President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump supporters broke through the police barrier in front of the venue and invaded the House and Senate premises. More than 100 police officers were injured and 5 people died on the day.

Watch (6min):