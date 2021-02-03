Karlsruhe rejects a complaint from the opposition to the Amri investigation committee. V-Mann-leaders can in future be more easily saved from questioning.

KARLSRUHE taz | The Federal Constitutional Court has made it more difficult for the Bundestag to monitor the protection of the constitution. A V-man leader does not have to testify in a committee of inquiry if this could worry the V-persons led by him. With this lowering of parliamentary control rights, the court rejected a lawsuit from the FDP, the Left and the Greens.

Since March 2018, an investigative committee of the Bundestag has been trying to clarify whether the protection of the Constitution could have prevented the attack by Tunisian Anis Amri on the Berlin Christmas market. Amri killed 11 people in a stolen truck in December 2016.

The MPs want to find out what an informant who the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) had deployed in Amri’s Islamist environment knew and communicated at the time. However, the Federal Ministry of the Interior refused to question the undercover agent. He is currently looking after V-people in another important operation that should not be irritated.

The opposition consisting of the FDP, the Left and the Greens did not consider this justification to be sufficient and brought a complaint to the Federal Constitutional Court. There is no risk of the undercover agent being exposed if he testifies in camera.

Judges see the state welfare at risk

However, the Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court rejected the opposition’s motion. The Ministry of the Interior rightly refused to approve the statement made by the undercover agent. Even if there was no risk of exposure, it was enough if the informers he led could get the impression that their confidentiality was no longer guaranteed. There is then the risk that people will quit their job and it will be difficult to find new sources. This endangers the “state welfare”.

According to the judges, this danger exists above all in the Islamist milieu, where “traitors” are reacted to with religiously charged violence. There, only the “commitment and maintenance of unrestricted confidentiality” can ensure the ability of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to work.

Only one constitutional judge voted against the majority and gave a special vote: Peter Müller, former CDU Prime Minister of Saarland. He accused the majority of their view based on mere “guesswork”. It could not be that the protection of the Constitution could bypass parliamentary control and immunize itself against criticism by promising “unlimited confidentiality”. The arguments that the majority put forward for Islamism could in future also be used by the service in operations against left and right-wing extremists.

The Amri Committee of Inquiry has now completed the taking of evidence and can prepare its final report.