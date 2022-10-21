Committee investigating the assault on Capitol Hill formally summons Trump to testify

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Donald Trump, former President of the United States.
Donald Trump, former president of the United States.
The legislative committee summoned the former president to testify under oath and hand over documents.
October 21, 2022, 01:09 PM
The legislative committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 formally summoned the former president of the United States this Friday donald trump (2017-2021) to testify under oath and deliver documents.
(Also: Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser, sentenced to four months in jail)
The panel voted in favor of summoning Trump to offer his testimony in his last public session held on October 13.
The appointment, according to the legislative committee, will be “on or about November 14”.
In a letter that he made public, he also instructed him to produce a whole series of documents before November 4, including a report of all his communications on January 6, 2021.
(News in development. Expansion shortly)
October 21, 2022, 01:09 PM
