Home page politics

Of: Nicholas Kirk

Split

After 18 months of work, a U.S. Capitol Inquiry Committee has released its report. Donald Trump operates in it as the “central cause”.

Frankfurt – A commission investigating the storming of the US Capitol published its final report shortly before Christmas. In the more than 800-page document, the former US President donald trump accused, among other things, of a multi-part conspiracy. He is said to have tried to predict the result of the presidential elections in the United States 2020 and stay in power.

The report released on Thursday evening (December 22, local time) concludes: “The central cause of January 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump.” As of Monday (December 19), the panel had the criminal prosecution recommended by the former US President. Whether and when this will happen is open, the recommendation is not legally binding.

The final report makes Donald Trump the main person responsible. © Michael Conroy/dpa

Storm on the US Capitol: According to the report, Trump previously heated up the crowd

“The work of the Committee of Inquiry underscores that our democratic institutions are only as strong as the commitment of those tasked with overseeing them,” wrote the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in a foreword to the report. The results should be a call for all Americans to “keep our democracy vigilant and give our vote only to those who dutifully defend our Constitution.”

Trump Dynasty: The Former First Family and Their Members View photo gallery

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters held the seat of the congress stormed where the Republican’s election loss to Joe Biden was to be confirmed. A crowd incited by Trump then violently entered the building, killing five people. The Commission has been investigating the incident for almost 18 months now. The public hearings were partly broadcast on television and followed by many viewers.

Trump denies allegations as “politically motivated”.

The allegations against the ex-president weigh heavily: the panel accuses him, among other things, of inciting the crowd to riot. Trump and others involved, such as his former legal adviser John Eastman, are also accused of obstructing a public hearing, conspiring against the US government and making false claims to the state.

Trump himself has always defended himself against the allegations and has repeatedly protested against the work of the commission. He rejected all allegations as politically motivated. After Monday’s hearing, the ex-president attacked the commission again, repeating his lie about voter fraud. “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger,” he wrote on Truth Social, a platform he co-founded.

Strum on the US Capitol: Conviction could exclude Trump from political office

As a next step, the Justice Department must now determine whether it has enough evidence to take further action against the Republican: A serious criminal offense that could be considered as an indictment against Trump would be that of sedition. Under US law, it is met by calling for or participating in rebellion against government authority or the law. This can be sanctioned with a fine or imprisonment of up to 10 years.

If Trump is convicted of incitement to hatred, he will no longer be allowed to hold political office. Even an indictment is likely to complicate his ambitions to run again for the presidency. (nki/dpa)

Donald Trump is also facing allegations of tax evasion. Here, too, it remains questionable to what extent the former president is criminally prosecuted can be.