Next December 13 will be a very special night for the personalities and entities recognized this year with the Los Mejores de LA VERDAD award, awards given by the newspaper in recognition of excellence in different professional sectors. This year LA VERDAD turns 120, and also commemorates the centenary of the Literary Supplement (1923-1926), a publication that was brought together thanks to the efforts of two unforgettable Murcians, Juan Guerrero Ruiz and José Ballester, with the support of Juan Ramón Jiménez, to the more select voices of the Generation of ’27 and others not so recognized in its orbit. So, in a year of remembrance and exaltation of poetry, LA VERDAD recognizes two outstanding authors of Spanish poetry: the poets Eloy Sánchez Rosillo (Murcia, 1948), first winner of the Adonáis award from the Region of Murcia for ‘ Ways of being alone’ (1977), winner of the National Critics Award in 2005 for ‘La Certainty’ and author of a highly praised work in Spain and Latin America, and Dionisia García (Fuente Álamo, Albacete, 1929), author distinguished for her penultimate book, ‘Clamor en la memoria’ (2022), with the National Critics Award, and owner of a work crossed by “a human truth” that generations of readers fall in love with.

José Manuel López Nicolás (Murcia, 1970), professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Murcia, will be honored with The Best of THE TRUTH for his active commitment to transmit to society the importance of science in their daily lives to make it part of the daily debate. He is considered a reference in the dissemination of science. The ANSE organization (Association of Naturalists of the Southeast), which has been raising its voice for five decades for the protection and restoration of unique natural spaces, such as the Mar Menor, and the Solidarity Surgery association, founded by surgeons, anesthetists and nurses, which has attended 17,000 patients in the African countries where it develops its projects, will also be honored in this edition.

Almost 6,000 interventions in 23 years Solidarity surgery

A volunteer for the organization in one of the campaigns carried out on the African continent.



Jorge Martinez





Volunteers from Cirugía Solidaria have so far provided medical care to nearly 17,000 patients in the African countries where they have developed their projects. The number of surgical interventions carried out by the NGO amounts to almost 6,000, a number that continues to grow year after year. Many of these actions have been key to saving the lives of vulnerable people without access to healthcare. In addition, the number of volunteers who have participated in the organization’s solidarity activities rises to 180. One of the transformative tasks of the NGO has to do with the training of health personnel and the health and awareness campaigns that it has implemented from its the beginning. These are, roughly speaking, some of the milestones of Cirugía Solidaria collected by journalist Rubén García Bastida.

The organization was born in 2000 as a result of the impulse of a group of surgeons, anesthetists and nurses from the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital after a first expedition to Tindouf, in Algeria. Volunteers who in these 23 years of history “have sacrificed money and free time to carry out multiple expeditions every year since their inception, with no other interest than to avoid unnecessary deaths and improve the health of citizens who otherwise would not have access to treatments and medical attention they need to be able to look to the future,” highlights the president, José Manuel Rodríguez.

A praised and enduring work Eloy Sánchez Rosillo

The poet Eloy Sánchez Rosillo, next to his library.



Nacho García / AGM





Born in Murcia in 1948, Eloy Sánchez Rosillo was the first winner of the Adonáis Award for the Region of Murcia for a collection of poems that inaugurated a brilliant path for Spanish letters: ‘Ways of being alone’ (1978). He is one of the most respected voices in poetry in the Spanish language. Romanist, writer, translator and professor of literature at the University of Murcia until his retirement, Eloy Sánchez Rosillo won the National Critics Award in 2005 for ‘La Certainty’. Poems from his first ten books are collected in ‘Things as they were. Complete Poetry, 1974-2017’, volume edited by Tusquets Editores, where the author’s books have been published for more than 25 years.

Author of a poetic work that has deserved the praise, respect and recognition reserved for great poets, he has been witnessing for years, between astonished and satisfied, the delight with which his readers acquire his collections of poems, where a simple work is collected. and enduring, abundant in light and projected on the mystery of living.

The art of making science attractive and close José Manuel López Nicolás

The scientist and popularizer José Manuel López Nicolás.



Guillermo Carrión / AGM





The professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology-A of the UMU, from Murcia born in 1970, is one of the voices of science in Spain. Researcher of the Group of Biochemical Excellence and Enzymatic Biotechnology, he is currently vice-rector for Scientific Transfer and Dissemination. His blog ‘Scientia’ is one of the most awarded in the area of ​​scientific dissemination in the Hispanic field. His latest books in Planeta, ‘A scientist in the supermarket’ and ‘The science of champions’, collect many of the battles fought in his articles, in the weekly Ababol de LA VERDAD, against pseudosciences and advertising misleading in the sporting field. ‘GastroCiencia’, his latest gastro-scientific project, has opened new perspectives.

The Murcian researcher and teacher also belongs to the Advisory Council of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (Fecyt), for his work in scientific dissemination, both at an individual and institutional level, through conferences, books and media, always achieving the public interest.

Poet laureate at 94 years old Dionisia García

Dionisia García, in the Culture Classroom of LA VERDAD.



Vicente Vicens / AGM





Dionisia García, from La Mancha born in 1929, has won the National Critics Award in the Spanish language, in the poetry category, for ‘Clamor en la memoria’ (2022). She deserves recognition of a select career of a prolific author, the most veteran of the poets of the Region of Murcia. She studied Romance Philology at the University of Murcia, the city where she has resided since then and of which she is an Adoptive Daughter. She gives name to a prestigious poetry award at UMU. In her latest book she addresses her friendship with Jorge Guillén, whom she met precisely during an interview she published in LA VERDAD. She masters aphorism, literary criticism and short stories.

Without any fuss, this woman admired as a poet and deeply loved by people of all ages, explains that, in some mysterious way, poetry saves us: «We see that art, throughout History, has not saved us. of almost nothing. In Auschwitz, music by Bach, Beethoven, and Mozart was heard while people were being cremated in the crematorium ovens. However, I do think that art and poetry save us from many things. For me, writing a poem is a moment of light, I don’t know if useful, but invaluable. The author, who conceives poetry “as enjoyment and as sacrifice, as enjoyment and as surrender,” warns that “the gift of living is a beautiful loan.”

Exemplary career Association of Southeastern Naturalists (ANSE)

An ANSE performance in the Mar Menor (in June 2020).



Javier Ferrer





Their names: Pedro Antonio Talavera and Juan Manuel Ibáñez. When both of them, from Cartagena, were studying Biology at the University of Murcia (UMU), one night fifty years ago, in their shared room at the residence hall, they devised the creation of the Association of Naturalists of the Southeast, the popular and already indispensable ANSE, which for In the last five decades he has accumulated more than enough merits to enter the list of The Best of THE TRUTH.

Among the numerous recognitions received over the last half century, the BBVA Foundation’s Biodiversity Conservation Award in Spain (2017) and, in November of this year, the Triodos Bank Award stand out.

ANSE works on its own; associated with companies; in alliance, when necessary, with different administrations (Ministry and Biodiversity Foundation, Autonomous Community, city councils…); and sometimes confronted with political and economic power, a demanding attitude that has been key to the protection of natural spaces such as Calblanque and the Salinas de San Pedro del Pinatar, and also, for example, to prevent the urbanization of others, such as Lo Poyo. , La Zerrichera and Marina de Cope.

It is also notable for its participation in national and European projects (Life) for environmental restoration and wildlife protection: Riverlink, Salinas, Fluviatilis… As Juan Carlos del Olmo, general secretary of WWF Spain, says, “it is difficult to find a service record as extraordinary as that of ANSE.