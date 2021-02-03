On Wednesday evening there was a duel in the cup round of 16 between VfL Wolfsburg and Schalke 04. Royal Blue played a surprisingly good and committed game, but failed to compensate for the Wolves’ 1-0 lead with penalties. The network reactions to the game.
The signs for the DFB Cup round of 16 between VfL Wolfsburg and Schalke 04 were clear: The currently strong third place in the table against the likely relegated team, with only one win after 19 games. Already in the first 20 minutes, however, an unexpected course of the game became apparent, the miners played at eye level, designed the game openly and sometimes even played good combinations.
It was William, on loan from Wolfsburg, who clashed with Xaver Schlager within the Schalke sixteenth in the 37th minute. While the Austrian was smiling and grinning on the floor after his missed shot, Ralf Fährmann made his tee shot shortly afterwards – before referee Felix Zwayer interrupted the game and decided on a penalty kick on the monitor. Whether it was a clear wrong decision that justified the VAR intervention or whether the late whistle after the push-off was still in order was extremely debatable.
Wout Weghorst failed first because of the ferryman, but then converted the margin. Royal Blue did not show anything, however, continued to play with commitment. In the end there were six shots on the S04 account, but two of them were big chances. The Wolfsburg had one with the penalty, which they used. The efficiency and the offensive as a recurring problem with the Gelsenkircheners. The equalizer would certainly have been deserved after the course of the game, unfortunate from the point of view of the bottom of the table. On the other hand, Oliver Glasner’s team was sovereign, although not noticeably better or even outstanding.
Most of the comments on the game revolved around the penalty for Wolfsburg and the two scenes for which Schalke – legitimately – did not get a VAR intervention.
Christian Gross’s change also caused a lot of anger and confusion. Sead Kolasinac created a lot of combinations and tempo on the left with Amine Harit, and was substituted for Bastian Oczipka in the 62nd minute. Likewise, Omar Mascarell, who made a solid game against the recently extremely hapless and inconspicuous Nassim Boujellab. 13 minutes later, William, one of the best in the S04, came into play. Hamza Mendyl came into play for him, who has never been able to convince and has no future at the club.
On the one hand, at least in theory, Schalke can build on a good performance. On the other hand, this aspect has been brought up so often over the last few months that some fans can no longer hear it.