BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said on Thursday that the commitment to democracy cannot be done without “absolute respect” for the Judiciary.

“The fruits of days of this nature will be forwarded to parliamentary bodies for their reflections on modification, but I always want to make clear our commitment to democracy, to the rule of law, and this commitment is definitely not done without absolute respect. to the Judiciary, and that is what I would like to express here”, said Pacheco during the IX Journey of Civil Law, at the headquarters of the Federal Justice Council, in Brasília, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Civil Code.

A group of senators have articulated with the top of the Judiciary to oppose, in a coordinated way, the strategy of President Jair Bolsonaro of questioning the confidence of the Brazilian electoral system using the Armed Forces as a bulwark for its onslaughts, as revealed by Reuters.

In this action, Pacheco assumed a key role in these negotiations, according to three sources from the Senate and one from the Judiciary. He was urged to change his stance and speak more forcefully on behalf of a group of senators concerned with democratic institutions.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito)