Her friends are committed to climate protection on the streets – Franka Bernreiter is taking part in negotiations at the United Nations in New York. The 21-year-old represents the interests of children and young people there.

IIn a red dress, Franka Bernreiter rushes through the glowing skyscraper canyons to the security gate of the UN headquarters building. It is mid-July and diplomats from all countries are discussing the development of the 2030 Agenda at the Sustainability Forum in New York. Older people in suits routinely show their ID and walk purposefully onto the site – and right in the middle of it all is 21-year-old Bernreiter. She has just come from the German delegation meeting to take part in the next conference meeting.

Franka Bernreiter is one of two youth delegates for sustainable development. While her friends take to the streets for climate protection, she travels around the world with the German government delegation. After graduating from high school, she successfully applied for the position in 2021 through the German Federal Youth Council and the Federal Environment Ministry. Since then it’s been about the big picture. From Stockholm to Paris to Nairobi, it represents the interests of six million German children and young people on the international stage.