RD 1055/2022 of December 27, on packaging and packaging waste, redefines the responsibilities of packaging producers, establishing obligations such as adherence to extended liability systems and the presentation of declarations on marketed packaging. This framework seeks to minimize environmental impact by promoting recycling and reuse.

The Spanish Association for the Valorization of Packaging (AEVAE), after more than a decade of experience, offers a comprehensive system to facilitate compliance with these obligations. The expanded producer responsibility, mandatory from January 2025, requires registered product producers to ensure the correct management of packaging placed on the market. To this end, AEVAE provides a wide range of services, which include personalized support, its own digital platform to manage declarations and also packaging collections, a national network of collection points and specialized advice on national and European regulations, forming also part of EPRO.

International network of experts

The European Association of Plastics Recycling and Recovery Organizations (EPRO) promotes the circularity of plastics through collaboration between recycling and recovery systems in Europe. As a member of EPRO, AEVAE has access to an international network of experts and best practices, benefiting its associates by promoting innovative solutions for the valorization of agricultural packaging in line with the circular economy. AEVAE’s participation in EPRO reinforces its ability to offer its associates access to regulatory trends, technological innovations and international forums that promote sustainability in the management of agricultural packaging waste. This comprehensive approach allows participating companies to not only comply with the law, but also move towards a circular economy.

AEVAE is, therefore, a Collective System of Extended Producer Responsibility (SCRAP) that focuses on the management of packaging waste used in the agricultural and livestock sectors. Founded more than a decade ago with 21 members, today it has more than 170 associates, with the main objective of guaranteeing that packaging does not end up as waste in the field, promoting sustainability and regulatory compliance.









The participating companies, full members, are manufacturers, packagers and distributors of products for professional agricultural and livestock use, such as fertilizers, agronutrients, agricultural biostimulants, seeds, substrates or feed, among others. With its membership, AEVAE guarantees the collection and traceability of the correct management of packaging waste through a collection system based mainly on an extensive network of collection points throughout the Spanish territory, accompanied by other interventions wherever it does. missing, such as, for example, mobile collection.

Its commitment and specialization makes AEVAE unique, since its approach is not limited to the collection of packaging, but also includes complete support and continuous dialogue with its associates and other actors involved, such as waste managers, distributors, points of collection. collection and end users. Its added value therefore lies in its proximity, innovation in processes – through its own software, among others – and efficiency in its operations, to comply with the law, without a doubt, but also to contribute to the construction of a more circular and competitive economy. Thanks to its experience and commitment to sustainability, AEVAE helps its associates adapt to regulatory demands and contribute to the common goal of reducing the environmental impact of packaging waste. In addition, starting in 2025, companies that exceed certain thresholds must implement Business Prevention and Ecodesign Plans (PEPE). AEVAE also gives its members the possibility of adhering to the association’s plan, thus complying with this legal obligation in a more efficient way.

Solutions to challenges

The most imminent challenges being regulatory compliance, the scarcity of infrastructure, the paradigm shift whereby product producers are the ones who assume the management and financing of packaging waste management and, therefore, the need for correct information to the sector, AEVAE’s lines of work for the near future focus on strengthening its compliance and governance framework to respond to this new regulatory framework; promote innovative projects to achieve collection, reuse and recycling objectives, promoting the circular economy; consolidate and expand its network of collection points and enhance communication with all actors in the value chain.