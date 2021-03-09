Our beloved capital is rich in a wide and varied spectrum of gardens and very beautiful landscapes, the most beautiful of which are concentrated in the Corniche area, and recently added gardens in the Qurum area after recent modifications and reforms, and before that the Alfi Park on Reem Island, which was inaugurated last January, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

Gardens of a high, unique and unique level of organization, planning and equipment, in terms of games suitable for all groups and ages, as well as tracks for hikers or bicycles of all kinds, as well as skiing, as well as places designated for outdoor barbecues.

This great effort that has cost the implementing agencies and bodies, especially the Abu Dhabi Municipality and its partners, tens of millions of dirhams, does not ask us except for a simple matter, something from commitment and meeting the beauty of manufacture, action and place with something that is more beautiful than it, i.e. cleanliness, and ensuring that it is as clean as it finds In addition to adhering to the precautionary measures and preventive measures imposed by the Corona pandemic.

But unfortunately, the scenes that one sees when going to these parks and gardens, especially on Fridays and public holidays, huge numbers of people are sweeping these places, and unfortunately the vast majority of them do not abide by any of the appeals made by the municipality and the concerned authorities, but many of them, Unfortunately, Arab residents are preoccupied with shisha and barbecue, which spoils the beautiful atmosphere, while at the same time leaving their children to play with all the beauties in the place. Unfortunately, too, many of them leave the place without bothering to collect the waste and chaos they have caused. And you find him getting angry if the municipality decides to close the place to keep it from being messed about by people like him.

Commitment is a culture, behavior and education before anything else. Such people are accustomed to chaos and disorder in their environments, so you find them practicing the same thing here, without appreciating the great effort expended for their comfort and safety.

Amidst the chaos that I saw in the family ‘A’ garden on the Corniche of the capital last Friday, I was impressed by the initiative of an Arab girl who was keen to collect the waste of the area in which she was located before leaving with her family. A big lesson from a little girl, needed by many indifferent or indifferent adults who lack the most basic rules of decency, cleanliness, commitment and respect for the rights of others.