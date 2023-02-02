The president of Fiorentina, Rocco Commisso, harshly attacks Urbano Cairo and Juventus: “I’ll tell you who the real mafia are”

Rocco Commisso does not rejoice in the victory of the Florentine on Turinindeed, he presented himself to the microphones of Sportmediaset annoyed and ready to ‘take revenge’. The patron was the first to point his finger at Urbano Cairo’s just-beaten team. An opportunity also to talk about the latest developments in the case of capital gains and the penalties imposed on Juventus.

Rocco Commisso launches a provocation in Cairo

atpublisher Commisso launches a provocation, although published in recent days in the newspapers owned by him. Those of Fiorentina’s number one are destined to make a lot of noise: “In Italy we like to talk too much and do little, okay? When I see the Florentine newspapers, I specify “Il Corriere Fiorentino”, “Il Corriere della Sera”, “La Gazzetta dello Sports” controlled by someone who is the boss of Turin to make these stupid articles they make, they should be ashamed. Because I don’t have newspapers here in Italy. But it’s not right for someone who is the master of football to criticize another team that he has to meet.”

Rocco Commisso freewheeling on the Juventus case

Another pebble from the shoe that Commisso takes off is in relation to some of his statements from the past: “Let’s see if anyone wakes up. What I said about Italian football happened a few years ago. On the fact that it’s a sick football, that there are teams that go on the pitch where they are not up to date with funding and we have seen what happened… with the fact of Juventus”.

Urbano Cairo, after the outburst of Rocco Commisso, announces a possible lawsuit

The answer from Urban Cairo came shortly after the declaration of Rocco Commisso: “What Commisso says is highly defamatory of my newspapers and of my person, as well as not being true and therefore we are evaluating with my lawyer if there are the details for the lawsuit“.

