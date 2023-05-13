Unexciting performance

It also continues at Le Mans, at least in the Sprint race on Saturday, lhe not exciting start to the season experienced by Aleix Espargarò. Indeed, the Spanish Aprilia rider finished the short race of the French weekend in eighth position – immediately ahead of his brand mate Maverick Viñales – failing to recover important points on his direct rivals for the title. The Catalan centaur is currently only 13th in the drivers’ championship standings, 63 points behind championship leader Bagnaia.

controversial episodes

The post-race, however, was dominated by controversy for the discretion in the assessments of the contacts by the tender commissioners. Bagnaia and Ducati were angry at the failure to inflict a penalty on Marc Marquez, guilty according to the Borgo Panigale team of a maneuver equivalent to that performed by Pecco himself in Jerez against Jack Miller. Luca Marini had the same reaction, angry at having been overtaken hard by Brad Binder. The criticism leveled by the centaurs is always the same: battles like this are the salt of motorcycling, but if you start to penalize on one occasion then you have to keep the same yardstick.

Espargarò’s thoughts

Aleix Espargarò also spoke about this delicate issue – involved in the duel with Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez – who however underlined how – in practice – even the many complaints of the pilots are not leading to any concrete change of the situation: “The stewards’ assessment of these incidents compared to those of Jerez was totally different – commented the Aprilia rider – we asked for consistency, but after this I won’t talk about the commissioners again. We are riders and we will continue to race. It’s always the usual five-six that make certain types of overtaking. I’ll continue to overtake cleanly, but it’s absurd that we riders will continue to talk, because nothing changes anyway”.

“Stop talking”

According to the driver from Granolleres, even putting pressure through the media hasn’t helped to improve the management of these situations by those in charge: “We tried to change things, we badmouthed them to the press – he joked – we also convened the Safety Commissions, but what is the result? From here on I won’t speak again. The others can do what they want. I totally understand Marini, he’s a rider that I really like, he’s very intelligent and says the right things, but I lose too much energy. Today was a sort of PL4 for me, because this format doesn’t allow us to try things out. It’s too cold in the morning and then you go directly to the race, so I wanted to try the hard front. Today I was more competitive because the race is short, tomorrow will be different and it will be a good race for us, we showed good pace”he concluded.