A ‘team’ as fixed as possible and the presence of ‘fresh’ drivers instead of figures who, for a simple personal reason, could not have anything to do with the cars currently on the track. This is the recipe proposed by Gian Carlo Minardi to help the Race Direction to undertake the much desired path of transparency. Michael Masi has picked up the baton left by Charlie Whiting trying to base his course precisely on transparency, but the fact that the 2021 championship proved to be so asphyxiating agonistically speaking between Mercedes and Red Bull ended up crushing the refereeing until the restart of the discord at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a procedure that in the eyes of Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton (his radio team was clear, the seven-time world champion spoke of ‘manipulation’) handed the world title into the hands of Max Verstappen .

The FIA ​​has announced that a Commission will be established to improve the regulation with the help of teams and drivers to ensure that a scenario like the one staged in Yas Marina no longer occurs. The college of Stewards already includes the presence of a former pilot, but he cannot be just any pilot. “We need drivers who have recently quit F1 – declared Gian Carlo Minardi a FormulaPassion.it – the races are very tight and there are 15 cars in a second. To help the Commissioners make decisions in fractions of a second that can have a decisive influence on the outcome of a race, it is necessary for them to have a figure who knows very well the latest generation of steering wheels and machines. In addition to the presence of a ‘fresh’ driver, it is important for F1 to equip itself with a working group that is as uniform as possible in the composition of the commissaires’ panel. Only in this way will decisions be as uniform as possible. If it is not possible to count on a driver who has recently left F1, then winter internships should be supported by the Stewards to try to understand how the drivers think and think. To fully understand some maneuvers you have to get into the heads of the pilots“.