The retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo is in his element in the appearances of the investigative commissions of Congress and this Wednesday he demonstrated it again. He went for the third time in recent years to expose in this case what he knew about the so-called Operation Catalonia, set up in 2012 during the governments of Mariano Rajoy to, through a campaign of information poisoning with alleged police reports loaded with serious accusations of corruption, discredit the main Catalan secessionist leaders. As Villarejo has stressed on several occasions, it was the National Intelligence Center (CNI) who “coordinated, designed and directed” that operation to “neutralize” and “deactivate” the Catalan independence movement, although he also assured that both he, such as the National Police and the Civil Guard. Even so, in the appearance the retired policeman has not provided any new or relevant information about the State’s sewers.

Villarejo’s appearance has basically been a settling of scores against the secret service and, above all, against the one who was its director at the time, General Félix Sanz Roldán, now retired, with whom he is strongly at odds with cross complaints in the courts. And, along the way, he has started up his fan again against everything and everyone: the “not serious” governments of the PP; King Emeritus Juan Carlos I; former fellow commissioners, politicians, journalists and editors of various media. His memory was very selective, always aimed at presenting himself as an “undercover agent” who was actually a secondary pawn in Operation Catalonia, in which he participated, he has stressed, due to his status as a servant of the State.

The controversial commissioner thus launched the third parliamentary commission of inquiry into the sewers policies and police allegedly sponsored by the Ministry of the Interior during the period of Jorge Fernández Díaz, against political adversaries of the PP. This new investigation in Congress, which seemed doomed to failure, thus began with the loudest appearing two days after the start of the campaign for the municipal and regional elections on 28-M, although it will not allow more appearances until after the elections. Before Villarejo’s intervention, the commission agreed to set a deadline until next Friday for the parties to present a new list of requests of up to eight people to appear in the future, and that they will be voted individually on Wednesday of next week .

In theory, this new version of the commission of investigation on the state police sewers was designed to investigate mainly about the alleged pressures of Rajoy’s executives on directors of the Andorran Private Band so that they provide evidence of the fortune that was hidden in that entity the former Catalan president Jordi Pujol and his family in exchange for preventing the intervention of the bank due to the risk of money laundering. For those events, an Andorran judge charged former President Rajoy, the former Finance Ministers, Cristóbal Montoro, for alleged coercion and document falsification almost a year ago; and Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, the former Secretary of State for Security, Francisco Martínez, and the former Director General of the Police, Ignacio Cosidó. However, the deputies present in the commission hardly asked Villarejo anything about that action or about that alleged interference. The interests of each party were others.

The PSOE spokesman, Felipe Sicilia, focused on finding out if Villarejo had come into direct or telephone contact with President Rajoy himself. The commissioner, who shielded himself several times in that he is now 72 years old and his memory fails not to go into details, only came to remember that he contacted Rajoy, but he is not sure if directly because the then general secretary gave him the mobile phone of the PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, when the commissioner was with her or because politics sent her a congratulatory message from the then president for the results of Operation Catalonia.

What Villarejo did ratify is that this operation existed, that it was an intelligence and State operation and that it sought to “prevent an organized and structured part of Spain from maintaining the possibility of becoming independent and what that entails.” Sicilia was very insistent on relating its implementation directly to Rajoy, but the commissioner only went so far as to affirm that the initiative had been “designed by the Presidency of the Government, although it was carried out by the vice president”, in reference to Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría and the secret service, very confronted at that time with Cospedal, which was the one with which Villarejo maintained a relationship.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

José Manuel Villarejo, this Wednesday in Congress. Claudio Alvarez

The commissioner has demonstrated in all his appearances in Congress his obsession with the CNI and with its then manager, Sanz Roldán. This Wednesday he pointed out that the secret service then had “constant relations with the PP of Catalonia” to determine objectives and, even, that one of his commanders came to raise in a meeting of Operation Catalonia to remove the tanks in Barcelona. Villarejo has also taken the opportunity to once again encourage the conspiracy theory in the jihadist attacks in the Catalan capital and Cambrils (Tarragona) in August 2017, which left 16 dead and dozens injured, by assuring that he transferred information that something was being prepared and that it was the CNI that decided not to investigate it. Of course, as on the previous occasions in which he has made reference to this event, he has not provided more proof than his word.

The questions posed to Villarejo by the PP spokesman, Luis Santamaría, focused on trying to show that the commissioner, who has worked for ministers of all governments, has been involved in similar operations for former PSOE executives and asked him about alleged irregularities in the origin of the Gürtel case, that has ended up uncovering box b of the popular ones, or the GAL case, on state terrorism against ETA during the period of the socialist governments of Felipe González. The intervention of the Vox deputy, Juan Carlos Segura, was chaotic. Not only did he not question the objectives of Operation Catalonia against the independence movement, but it seemed to him that there had been “little and bad spying” on those he identified as the “internal enemies” who wanted to harm Spain.

The spokesman for Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique, focused his entire intervention on what he called “the media sewers” that pointed “with their cannons” against some political protagonists, especially those of his party. He asked for Antonio García Ferreras, a journalist from La Sexta; by Ana Terradillos, then at SER and now at Cuatro Televisión; by Mauricio Casals, president of Atresmedia; and by Ana Rosa Quintana, from Tele 5. Villarejo did not speak ill of any of them, with whom he admitted having had a close relationship. The commissioner did specify that the Grenadines report and the Pisa report (both on alleged irregularities in the financing of Podemos that have been shown to be hoaxes) that were aired by some media despite their lack of credibility, was “false and crude garbage”. .

During the interrogation of the ERC spokesman, Gabriel Rufián, the police officer returned to his knowledge of actions to protect the crown and the emeritus king and commented that he had already warned of some behaviors by Juan Carlos I and General Sanz Roldán, whom he accused of hiding the irregularities of the previous head of state. “The crown is a fundamental institution, but it is not protected by hiding or altering it, but by correcting the errors,” he said. Villarejo assured, again without providing evidence, that the former director of the CNI has gone to Abu Dhabi several times in recent years, where the emeritus king has resided since 2020, “to talk about his economic problems and opaque societies.” And he added that in the CNI “there are super reserved funds”, over which there is no control, “for unspeakable operations”, and gave as an example an alleged entry into the apartment that Corinna Larsen, former lover of the emeritus king, had in Monaco .