Commissioner Ricciardi 2: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for Il Commissario Ricciardi 2, the second season of the fiction broadcast on Rai 1? We tell you right away: four episodes will be aired in total. The first Monday, March 6, 2023; the fourth and last Monday 27 March 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Monday 6 March 2023

Second episode: Monday 13 March 2023

Third episode: Monday 20 March 2023

Fourth episode: Monday 27 March 2023

Duration

But how long does each evening on Rai 1 last (duration)? The airing of each episode is scheduled for Monday evenings from 21.25 to 23.35. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes (including commercial breaks).

Filming for the second season took place mainly in Naples. In particular, the set was set up in Largo San Marcellino, in via Bartolomeo Capasso, in the National Archaeological Museum and in the Galleria Principe. Some scenes were also shot in Taranto, at Palazzo De Bellis, Palazzo Carducci and Palazzo Troilo, and in the Municipality of Massafra. Filming was done in summer 2022.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Il Commissario Ricciardi 2, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.