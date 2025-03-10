03/10/2025



Updated at 4:29 p.m.





Telefónica continues with the changes in its dome after the arrival in the presidency of Marc Murtra. Those who have been announcing during this week reaches a sensitive area for any large company, since the global security address is also aware of announcing its new director, that is, of the maximum representative of the organization whose mission is to “protect the assets of the group effective and efficient and ensure the viability of the business», as the global policy of the company says.

The company until now the company, Miguel Sánchez, who has been in this position since 2016, always under the presidency of José María Álvarez-Pallete, and who is now 65 years old and wants to disconnect from the company voluntarily, gives way to a reputed main commissioner of the National Police Corps, As sources from the National Police Corps have confirmed to Digital Shield. It would be the Head of the Central Cybercrime Unit of the Judicial Police, María Piedad Álvarez de Arriba, who is emerging as the new Global Security Director and who, so far, and brilliantly as the same sources point out, has developed his entire professional career in this body.

Álvarez above starts his career as Homicide researcher at the Superior Headquarters of Madrid, He was head of the surveillance section at the UDEF, after promoting Commissioner, he directed the Judicial Police Brigade in Malaga and the Central Crime Brigade specialized in Madrid. From 2019 to 2022 he was head of Cabinet in the Department of Security of Government Presidency and is currently in charge of the Central Cybercrime Unit at the General Judicial Police Police Station.

Telefónica has sought a profile with a great degree of specialization in the cybersecurity area, since its predecessor, Miguel Sánchez, stands out for its extensive training and experience in digital security. However, already difference from its foreseeable substitute, this is of military training and was part of the CNIwhere it became one of the key figures in national security. Sánchez recently recognized in an International Congress of AI that during the past year the company was a victim of more than 90,000 daily cyber attacks, a challenge for a company like Telefónica.









As collects the global telephone policy, The comprehensive security of the company encompasses not only physical and operational security (of people and goods) but also digital security, business continuity, safety in the supply chain, the prevention of commercial fraud, as well as any other relevant area or function whose objective is corporate protection against potential damage, whatever it is, or eventual losses. In turn, in the concept of digital security, aspects related to information and cybersecurity security are integrated. These aspects are applied in supports, systems and technologies and elements that make up the network.

It also explains this document, the security provisions applicable to the assets of the Telefónica Group are also projected on their collaborating entities (suppliers, subcontracts, etc.) when the activity of these affects those in the development of their business, at all levels of the supply chain and with special focus on those entities that manage data from the telephone group.

This change adds to those already announced this week in the company’s first level of government, Where the company’s board of directors has approved the appointment of Emilio Gayo, until now president of Telefónica España, as the CEO of the group in replacement of Ángel Vilá, and where the renewal of responsible in Movistar Plus+has also been approved, for which Javier de Paz has been elected, currently advisor to the company. Borja OchoaFor its part, until now responsible for the Indra Defense Division, it becomes the new president of Telefónica España, replacing Emilio Gayo and also from Indra Sofía Collado is incorporated, who will lead Telefónica Tech.