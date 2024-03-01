«The situation is all the more serious and relevant considering that Visibilia Editore spa is a listed company and that the group companies are currently called upon to manage a full-blown crisis situation». This was written by the specialized business section of the Court of Milan in the provision with which it ordered today the administration of the company of the group founded by Daniela Santanchè. The “deficiencies in the organization of the accounting, administration and treasury of the company – we read further – demonstrate the inadequacy of the management body which has failed in its main organizational duty”. A “worrying picture” which “brings to light the absolute unsuitability of the company's management body”.

The «irregularities – the judges write – also affect Visibilia Editrice srl, 100% controlled by Visibilia Editore spa». The “unity of the group emerges from multiple factors: so much so that currently for both companies the administrative, accounting and treasury functions are entrusted to Visibilia Concessionaria srl”, of which the Minister of Tourism is the majority shareholder. «Furthermore, the sole director of Visibilia Editrice srl is Mr. Maggioni who holds the role of administrative manager in Visibilia Editore». Since Visibilia Editrice srl is the operating company of the group, “there cannot be an effective management organization – writes the Court – in the interests of the shareholders, the company and the positive success of the recovery plan, unless it also involves the subsidiary”.