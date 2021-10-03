Dubai (WAM)

Rosvi Gaitos, Assistant Minister of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry and Alternate Commissioner-General of the Philippine Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, confirmed that this global event contributes to establishing a model for a creative and creative knowledge economy in the whole world, noting that the UAE is an inspiring global model for creativity and innovation and the adoption of the existing economy. knowledge in order to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

She said: “Expo 2020 Dubai”, which has the participation of about 192 countries, contributes to consolidating the foundations and components of the knowledge, technological and technical economy, in addition to its important role in stimulating the growth of the global economy. She added: “We are now witnessing a great growth in the role of the knowledge economy based on creativity and innovation. We are now not only talking about economic growth that is based on exports of goods and products and others, but rather an economy based on the exchange of knowledge, creative ideas, creative minds and advanced technical services that contribute to achieving development.” sustainable.” She indicated that the UAE is the first trading partner of the Philippines in the Middle East and one of the important markets for trade and investment in the world, stressing that “Expo 2020 Dubai” provides an ideal platform for strengthening the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and the Philippines, and developing joint cooperation between the two countries on various fields. climb up. She added that through our participation in “Expo 2020 Dubai”, we seek to strengthen its commercial partnership with the UAE and the Middle East in general in vital sectors. She explained that our message through our participation in the “Expo 2020” is that the Philippines is a developed and modern country and, through its presence in this global event, looks forward to exchanging innovative ideas and creating more opportunities to enhance cooperation between countries.