This evening, Wednesday 26 October 2022, Il Commissario Montalbano will be broadcast on Rai 1 from 9:25 pm, with the seventh episode of the very successful series based on the novels of Andrea Camilleri, The sense of touch in a restored version. The episode was broadcast for the first time in 2001. In recent weeks, Rai has decided to re-propose the first four episodes of Montalbano as we have never seen them, that is, in a restored version: a complex work of cleaning the image that led to enjoy the very high definition. But what is the plot, the cast and where to watch in streaming Inspector Montalbano – The sense of touch? Here’s everything you need to know.

The commissioner investigates the death of Enea Silvio Piccolomini, a blind man who died from the administration of an excessive dose of the medicine he was taking. The story has unexpected implications. With his Livia and Orlando, Piccolomini’s big Newfoundland dog, Montalbano goes to the island of Levanzo officially to enjoy a couple of days off, actually to talk to Piccolomini’s sister who runs an inn on the spot, and the vacation. it soon becomes the opportunity to further research. He will discover that the charity for the elderly and disabled that looked after the Piccolomini was just a cover for the illegal transport of drugs, cleverly hidden in the walking stick that the old man carried, and that the dog Orlando had been systematically trained to attack the drug dogs and let the master pass unscathed.

Inspector Montalbano – The sense of touch: the cast

We have seen the plot, but what is the cast of the seventh episode of Il Commissario Montalbano: The sense of touch? We already find many of the most beloved characters of the series, obviously starting with its protagonist, played by Luca Zingaretti. Below all the actors and their characters played. Directed by Alberto Sironi.