province of GelderlandKing’s Commissioner John Berends of the province of Gelderland has temporarily resigned from his duties after accusations of inappropriate behavior. Earlier this week he had an independent investigation into his behavior, because he does not recognize himself in the image that colleagues paint of him.

He will therefore not perform his duties until the investigation is completed. It is not yet known who will take over Berends’ duties. “I have discussed the situation with the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. He supports my request for an independent investigation and respects the step to temporarily resign from my duties pending the investigation. The minister will then shortly provide for the position of King’s Commissioner in Gelderland,” Berends said in a statement.

The reason is an investigation into the Gelderlander, who spoke to numerous officials and stakeholders who paint a disturbing picture of the culture of fear at provincial government. And in particular the behavior of King’s Commissioner John Berends and his closest confidants. See also Thailand | A disease that destroyed coral reefs in the Caribbean is now threatening corals in Thailand, and there is no cure

Some argue that there is also physically inappropriate behavior. In addition, there would be bullying behavior. “People are afraid and cry to contact the works council.”

‘Taken hostage by images’

Last Monday, Berends refused to resign in a special meeting on the issue. He felt sufficient support from the party leaders after he announced an investigation into his own working methods. He also went against the image painted of him. During his speech at the start of the meeting, Berends said that people should not allow themselves to be ‘hostage to images based on anonymous sources’.

The commissioner does not mention in his statement what made him change his mind in recent days.