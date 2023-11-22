Collegiate will ask the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, a deadline of November 30th to send suggestions

Members of the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) decided this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) to request an extension of the deadline for presenting amendments to the LOA (Budget Guidelines Law) project of 2024. The collegiate will request the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the extension until November 30th. The current deadline is Thursday (Nov 23). Congressmen want more time because of “numerous demands, especially from state benches”. On November 13, Pacheco extended by 1 day deadline for congressmen to present amendments to the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), which serves as the basis for the LOA. The extension of the deadline for the amendments delays the conclusion of the 2024 Budget, which needs to be approved by December 22nd. The vote on the LOA depends on the approval of the LDO, which has not yet had the report presented by the rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (Brazil-CE Union).